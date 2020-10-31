celebrity deaths

Sir Sean Connery, iconic James Bond actor, dies at 90

LONDON -- Sir Sean Connery, best known as the first actor to take on the iconic role of the fictional intelligence agent James Bond, has died. He was 90 years old.

He died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane, his publicist told the British Press Association.

Handpicked by creator Ian Fleming, Connery embodied "Bond, James Bond" for millions as the suave drinker, womanizer and disposer of evil.



He starred in seven films as Agent 007: "Dr. No" (1962) "From Russia with Love" (1963), "Goldfinger" (1964), "Thunderball" (1965), and "You Only Live Twice" (1967) -- then appeared again in "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971) and "Never Say Never Again" (1983).

"We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond ... he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him," James Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson said in a statement.

EMBED More News Videos

From May 8, 2016: The internationally beloved James Bond (codename: 007) film series began on this day in history when the first film Dr. No premiered in the U.S. on May 8, 1963.



Thirty years into his film career, Connery won his first Oscar in 1988 for his portrayal of the steely Irish cop in "The Untouchables." "Patience is truly a virtue," he told the audience during a standing ovation.

He also had major roles in films including "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," "Highlander" and "The Hunt for Red October."

At the turn of the new millennium, the actor was named "Sexiest Man of the Century by New Woman magazine and the Web site Women.com. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 for services to film drama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Gospel music giant Bishop Rance Allen dies at 71
Conchata Ferrell - Berta on 'Two and a Half Men' - dies at 77
Late Houston singer used ranch for community outreach
Johnny Nash, singer behind 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
England faces new lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
UK researchers organizing human challenge trial to speed up vaccine
Home features 'Black Lives Matter Cemetery' in front yard as form of protest
Travelers must test for COVID before and after visiting NY, says governor
UC Davis doctors successfully separate conjoined twins
SF officials discourage partying in the Castro for Halloween
Show More
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
Biden, Obama make a final appeal to Michigan's Black voters
East Bay high school choir students return to campus amid pandemic
SF store owner witnesses mailbox break-in at 20th, Castro streets
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
More TOP STORIES News