ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London for 'Jurassic Park' anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

The 25-foot statue, depicting the actor in the reclining pose he made famous in "Jurassic Park," is meant to mark that film's 25th anniversary.

LONDON --
Londoners and tourists alike were surprised to find a bare-chested Jeff Goldblum statue pop up near the city's iconic Tower Bridge Wednesday.

The 25-foot statue shows Goldblum as he reclines in the pose he made famous in "Jurassic Park" just in time for the film's 25 anniversary. Goldblum played scientist Ian Malcolm in the film and reprised the role for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Sky's subscription service Now TV installed the temporary "Jurassic Jeff" statue on the south bank of the Thames, and excited visitors were quick to take selfies and post about the statue on social media.

Some, though, pointed out that the film wasn't filmed in London, nor is Goldblum a London native.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldmovie newsstatuebuzzworthywhat's trendingdinosaursfun stuff
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SF weekend: Rugby World Cup, MissionFest, Zeitgeist cycling races, more
'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City up for sale for nearly $2M
'Blindspotting' sheds light on friendship, reality and Oakland
Model breastfeeds her baby while walking down the runway
5 comedy events this week in Oakland
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
Photo shows naked bicyclist on Highway 101 in San Jose
'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City up for sale for nearly $2M
VIDEO: Warriors introduce new center DeMarcus Cousins
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
Young orangutan rescued from small cage
City helps teen's hot dog stand become legit instead of closing it
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Show More
Officials give all clear following bomb threat at Sac Bee
Police rescue baby used as shield by bank robbery suspect
VIDEOS: Fans, sports stars, G-Eazy and more on the ESPYS red carpet
Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten killed
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
More News