Bay Area music fans say Aretha Franklin's talent was immeasurable

Fans of #ArethaFranklin weigh in on music's loss. Eric Christensen of Mill Valley California attended her famous 1971 concert at Fillmore West. "She had a presence. Didn't just sing 'Respect'. Commanded it. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Y07tj79nYv — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 16, 2018

Grammy Award winning producer @NaradaMWalden on #ArethaFranklin .

"Trying to measure the talent of Aretha Franklin is as impossible as measuring the universe." #abc7now pic.twitter.com/HJFF9p9cFn — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) August 17, 2018

The end of an era, the loss of an icon -- there's really no way to fully express what the death of Aretha Franklin means. The singer died Aug. 16 at the age of 76.Watch the video in the player above for Wayne Freedman's journey through the Bay Area, to explore what the Queen of Soul meant to so many.