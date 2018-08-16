ARETHA FRANKLIN

Bay Area music fans say Aretha Franklin's talent was immeasurable

The end of an era, the loss of an icon -- there's really no way to fully express what the death of Aretha Franklin means. The singer died Aug. 16 at the age of 76. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The end of an era, the loss of an icon -- there's really no way to fully express what the death of Aretha Franklin means. The singer died Aug. 16 at the age of 76.

Watch the video in the player above for Wayne Freedman's journey through the Bay Area, to explore what the Queen of Soul meant to so many.

