Many fans said it was a dream come true to see the band live in concert and they really connect with BTS' positive messages and life lessons.
"They make really good music and they are seven humble guys," said Sacramento resident Junior Saeturn. "They do so much for us we just want to give back to them. They give us life advice through their music and they teach us how to love ourselves and feel confident with ourselves and it's a really powerful message they send to their fans. That's why we love them. Not just because of their looks."
VIDEO: K-Pop mania in Oakland for BTS's 'Love Yourself Tour' at Oracle
Saeturn was one of many with a general admission ticket, who started camping out on Monday in order to be the first to grab a spot in the first come, first serve pit near the stage.
Jocelyn Salazar from Fontana told ABC7 she'd been camping out since Monday night because, "I love them so much and they've worked so hard for this."
Castro Valley resident Jocelyn Chan add, "It's crazy, but like, I feel like it's definitely worth it cause they're amazing and I can't wait to see them in person cause I've been waiting so long for this and they've finally come to the Bay Area so I'm so happy about this."
RELATED: BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of concert
One woman in line from Southern California told ABC7 she didn't have tickets to the show, she was just there to buy shirts. She said they sold out of shirts at the Los Angeles show. She planned to spend about $900 on BTS merchandise.
Many fans say they were there for the music and also the positive message in the band's lyrics, which is also the name of the tour: "Love Yourself."
Some fans told ABC7 they had DoorDash bring them food while they waited in line.
They passed the time getting to know other fans in line. And watching BTS videos on YouTube, of course.
VIDEO: BTS fans in SoCal celebrate South Korean boy band's 5th anniversary
Tickets were available on the secondary market. On Stubhub, they started at about $470.
According to Stubhub, this was one of the top selling concerts this fall. They note that BTS outsold The Eagles, Beyonce and Jay Z, Journey and Def Leppard.
The group also just found out they have been nominated for an American Music Award for Favorite Social Artist.
#BTSArmy is ready for #LoveYourselfTour at Oracle tonight! every fan has their fav. @BTS_twt read the BTS backstory. https://t.co/nvhctokPd4 pic.twitter.com/79xyMzSw50— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) September 13, 2018
Pre-concert dance-off outside Oracle. #BTSArmy showing they’ve got the moves! @BTS_twt #LoveYourselfTour pic.twitter.com/2hrsOeeXKq— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) September 12, 2018
SKY7 was over Oracle moments ago - here's a look at #BTSArmy lined up ahead of @BTS_twt's #LoveYourselfTour in Oakland. https://t.co/V8wVzpGpIY #BTS #BTSOakland pic.twitter.com/SmvcZtrWO9— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 12, 2018
BTS fans singing one of the band’s songs for me while waiting in line for tonight’s @BTS_twt concert. Story here- https://t.co/bcYQspeuKM #bts pic.twitter.com/rqZKlKA5r9— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 12, 2018
WOW! Hundreds of fans are lined up early for @BTS_twt "Fan Experience" and concert at Oracle Arena in Oakland. https://t.co/CtxIOR8WjQ #BTSArmy #BTS pic.twitter.com/98YoaH0b3o— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 12, 2018
This is the BTS fan chant. @BTS_twt has the GREATEST fans. https://t.co/bcYQspeuKM pic.twitter.com/Fec1FNfACw— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 12, 2018
This is the line outside the Oakland Coliseum right now for tonight’s @BTS_twt concert. One woman from LA doesn’t have tickets- she just wants to buy t-shirts. Said they sold out at the LA show. 😳 pic.twitter.com/u2v2rcIoXn— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 12, 2018
#BTS is like when you went crazy for the Beatles or Michael Jackson or the New Kids or NSync except...maybe even more intense?https://t.co/TUmGq00c09— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) September 12, 2018
Have you heard of the boy band BTS? I’m learning a lot this morning! @BTS_twt is performing in Oakland tonight- and this line to get inside the coliseum started forming Monday night! These fans adore the band! The 7 members sound like they care a lot about their fans. 😘🤗 pic.twitter.com/zTGo9TwE6g— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 12, 2018
Makaela and Lillian of Castro Valley in line for tonight’s @BTS_twt show in Oakland. They got here at 3am which was LATE. The line started forming Monday! #BTS pic.twitter.com/G7JNmlvLP9— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 12, 2018