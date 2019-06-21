Arts & Entertainment

Fans of K-Pop boy band BTS to converge in Los Angeles for first 'BTS Army' convention

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- The BTS Army is taking over Los Angeles on Sunday for the first BTS Army Con.

The convention for fans of the K-pop group is planned at the Hollywood Loz Feliz Jewish Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23.

RELATED: BTS Army celebrates at Oracle Arena for 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland

The BTS Army, as the fans like to be called, can buy fan merchandise and learn BTS dance choreography.

Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.

RELATED: BTS GMA concert takes Central Park by storm, fans camped out for days
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesboy bandviral videoentertainmentbuzzworthymusicviral
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News