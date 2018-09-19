BOY BAND

BTS heads to 'Good Morning America' after sold out concert at Oakland's Oracle Arena

EMBED </>More Videos

The BTS Army is getting ready to storm "Good Morning America" after learning the K-Pop sensation will be performing in New York, two weeks after their Oakland concert. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

NEW YORK (KGO) --
From the Bay Area to the East Coast, the BTS Army is getting ready to storm New York after learning the K-Pop sensation will be performing live on "Good Morning America" next week.


News of the concert comes one week after BTS made a stop in Oakland.

RELATED: BTS Army celebrates at Oracle Arena for 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland

The lines to see the sold-out show began forming days before the Korean boy band even hit the stage at Oracle Arena on Sept. 12. And now they will be heading to Times Square on Wed., Sept. 26.

The show's tweet announcing BTS is blowing up on social media - within the first six minutes, the post was retweeted more than 30,000 times!

VIDEO: K-Pop mania in Oakland for BTS' 'Love Yourself Tour' at Oracle

"Good Morning America" is also launching a BTS dance challenge. Share a video here of you and your fellow fans doing the dance from the music video for the group's megahit song "Idol," and you might see it on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgmagood morning americagma summer concert seriesboy bandmusicmusic newstimes squarelive musiccelebritybuzzworthyu.s. & worldNew YorkOaklandOakland Coliseum
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BTS Army celebrates 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland
VIDEO: K-Pop mania at Oakland's Oracle Arena for BTS
BOY BAND
BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of concert
*NSYNC receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
NSYNC to reunite for Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony
Green Day opens pop-up store for fans in Oakland
More boy band
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sony launching PlayStation Classic mini with 20 games
Former 'Sesame Street' writer says Bert and Ernie are a couple
Sean Penn: #MeToo movement divides men and women
'Stranger Things' star officiates Illinois wedding
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
4 people shot, none fatally, at business in Wisconsin
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
Trump tours streets flood-ravaged from Florence
Trump says 'hard' to imagine Kavanaugh did wrong
'Suspicious circumstance' at Half Moon Bay prompts sheriff's investigation
Anita Hill says Senate hearing into Kavanaugh could be 'sham'
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
Show More
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper Wanda Barzee released from prison
Sewage floods SF complex, forcing Trader Joe's to close, elderly man to vacate
San Jose Airport selected to test new intrusion detection technologies
AccuWeather Forecast: September surge for some starts today
Amid 'vicious harassment,' death threats to Kavanaugh accuser, supporters say, 'We have your back'
More News