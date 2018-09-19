NEW YORK (KGO) --From the Bay Area to the East Coast, the BTS Army is getting ready to storm New York after learning the K-Pop sensation will be performing live on "Good Morning America" next week.
NEXT WEDNESDAY ON @GMA: Global superstars @BTS_twt performs LIVE in Times Square!— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 19, 2018
Be part of the #GMAIdolChallenge by submitting your #BTS ‘Idol’ moves HERE: https://t.co/V9ZHtqR59l#BTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/siTRICNKDr
News of the concert comes one week after BTS made a stop in Oakland.
RELATED: BTS Army celebrates at Oracle Arena for 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland
The lines to see the sold-out show began forming days before the Korean boy band even hit the stage at Oracle Arena on Sept. 12. And now they will be heading to Times Square on Wed., Sept. 26.
The show's tweet announcing BTS is blowing up on social media - within the first six minutes, the post was retweeted more than 30,000 times!
VIDEO: K-Pop mania in Oakland for BTS' 'Love Yourself Tour' at Oracle
"Good Morning America" is also launching a BTS dance challenge. Share a video here of you and your fellow fans doing the dance from the music video for the group's megahit song "Idol," and you might see it on TV!