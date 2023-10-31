New Kids on the Block summer tour coming to Bay Area. Here's where

The New Kids on the Block are going on tour next summer and they're making a stop here in the Bay Area.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- The New Kids on the Block are going on tour next summer and they're making a stop here in the Bay Area.

The group announced on ABC's "Good Morning America" Monday that next year, they'll be embarking on The Magic Summer 2024 Tour, a reimagining of their 1990 tour of the same name.

The band will perform at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on Wednesday, July 3.

Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will join them as special guests.

Fan club and Citi presale tickets will be available starting Nov. 1, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Nov. 3 on LiveNation.com.

Also on Nov. 3, NKOTB will release a 15th anniversary version of their 2008 comeback album, "The Block," called "The Block Revisited."

ABC News contributed to this report

