Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault in Queens

She will face misdemeanor charges in connection with the Aug 29th fight at Angels Strip Club in Flushing. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

FLUSHING, Queens --
Rapper Cardi B surrendered to police Monday morning, to face charges in connection with an assault on two bartenders at a Queens strip club.

VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight during NY Fashion Week party

Cardi B is likely to receive a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

Detectives are sorting out whether or not she was involved in the attack.
