Watts family murder

Chris Watts murders turned into Lifetime movie that will air in January

A movie about a brutal triple murder with North Carolina ties will air on Lifetime in January.

Chris Watts strangled his wife Shanann at their Colorado home in August 2018. Watts told investigators that one of his daughters watched him as he carried Shanann's body down the stairs and into his truck.

SEE ALSO: 'Daddy, no:' Chilling new details emerge from Chris Watts prison interview tapes

He then put both of his daughters, ages 3 and 4, in his truck, drove them to his workplace, strangled them and buried their bodies inside oil and gas tanks at his workplace.

Chris graduated from Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville in 2003. Shanann was from Moore County and attended Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines--her family still lives in North Carolina.

SEE ALSO: Shanann Watts' family say they're being threatened, bullied online

Lifetime confirmed its movie Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer would premiere Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.

The movie stars Sean Kleier as Chris and Ashley Williams as Shanann.

Chris Watts is serving a lifetime prison sentence for his crimes. He confessed to the murders and accepted a plea deal that kept the death penalty off the table for his sentencing.

SEE ALSO: Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmurderhomicidemother attackedwatts family murder
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATTS FAMILY MURDER
'Heartless' bullies are harassing Shanann Watts' family
Petition wants photos of wife, daughters in Watt's cell removed
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Latest PG&E outages impact thousands in North Bay
BART identifies suspect in fatal stabbing on train at South Hayward station
Tesla worker injuries higher than traditional automakers
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger today, pleasant weekend ahead
WATCH IN 60: Uber pickups at SFO, Amazon shoe controversy, new Oakland food hall
Show More
Navigating through the politics of Fremont traffic
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in San Jose
Poop complaints keep growing as SF mayor promises clean streets ahead of holiday season
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
More TOP STORIES News