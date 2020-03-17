Coronavirus

Coronavirus: With theaters closed, films from Universal, Disney released early for home viewing, streaming

LOS ANGELES -- With movie theaters and other public venues closing around the world - and millions of people isolating themselves at home - entertainment companies are releasing films early to streaming platforms.

Disney's "Frozen 2" was released this weekend to Disney+, three months ahead of schedule. Also "The Rise of Skywalker" was released a few days early for purchase on platforms like iTunes and Amazon, though not yet for streaming, ahead of the expected March 17 date.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

Universal Pictures is releasing several new films for home viewing on the same day as their global theatrical release, including "Trolls World Tour," "The Hunt," "The Invisible Man" and "Emma."

DreamWorks Animation's "Trolls World Tour" - set to open April 10 - plus other films already in theatrical release will be available on demand as early as Friday, according to NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.


Rentals will be available for 48 hours through Comcast and Sky -- as well as many other on-demand services -- at a suggested price of $19.99 in the U.S.

Many government agencies around the world are ordering or recommending the closing of any public venues, such as movie theaters, where crowds gather. While these restrictions are not required everywhere, the major theater chains including AMC and Regal, have announced they are closing temporarily.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesfrozenmovie theatermovie newscoronavirusdisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Early lines at East Bay grocery store as shoppers try to stock up
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area shelter-in-place order
LIVE: White House Task Force gives COVID-19 update as US cases climb to nearly 4,500
Texas county won't follow 'illegal' restaurant closures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates Live: Shelter-in-place in effect for 6 Bay Area counties
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area shelter-in-place order
LIVE: White House Task Force gives COVID-19 update as US cases climb to nearly 4,500
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for protections against evictions, foreclosures
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
South Bay grocery chain offering coronavirus 'senior hour'
Show More
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
California Grocers Association pleads with shoppers to stop overbuying
More TOP STORIES News