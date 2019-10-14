What movies, shows can you watch on Disney+? Highlights of what's coming to Disney Plus streaming service

In addition to the more than 25 original series and 10 original films that will premiere on Disney+ within the first year of launch, the streaming service will also include much of Disney's vast library of content from Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.
Customers who sign up on DisneyPlus.com have the option of purchasing monthly and annual subscriptions, priced respectively at $6.99 and $69.99, with a seven-day free trial beginning Nov. 12. When the service launches, there will also be an option to bundle Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu with ads for $12.99 per month.
In addition to the library films and series, here's a roundup of some of the previously announced original content Disney is developing for the service:
"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"
"High School Musical" is back, this time in series form! The new Disney+ series follows a group of East High students as they stage their own production of "High School Musical." Cast members include Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Reinders and Sofia Wylie.
"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will be available to stream at launch.
"The Mandalorian"
"Bounty hunting is a complicated profession," teases a trailer for Lucasfilm's series "The Mandalorian," which will be available on Disney+ at launch.
Here's how writer and executive producer Jon Favreau teased the series' premise last year: "After the stories of Jango Fett and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic."
"Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a lone gunfighter who has been compared to a Western or samurai hero. It co-stars Gina Carano as a character named Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as a bounty hunter named Greef. Werner Herzog and Giancarlo Esposito also co-star. Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi and Nick Nolte will also appear in the series.
"Noelle"
Disney+ is kicking off the holiday season with "Noelle," a film that introduces viewers to Noelle Kringle and her brother, Santa's adult children. According to the trailer, Noelle Kringle's brother is taking over as Santa in the film. It teases that all is not well on the North Pole as Noelle embarks on a mission to rescue her brother before Christmas.
"Noelle" stars Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Billy Eichner, Shirley MacLaine and Julie Hagerty.
"Lady and the Tramp"
More than six decades after it first premiered, Disney is offering a new take on "Lady and the Tramp." The trailer for the re-imagined film takes viewers into the live-action version of the 1955 animated film.
The trailer teases: "Every day could be an adventure." The re-imagined "Lady and the Tramp" will premiere on Disney+ at launch.
"Encore!"
"Encore!" reunites a group of classmates for a real-life encore, giving them the chance to perform the same musical they performed during their high school theater years. The series, helmed by executive producer Kristen Bell, will premiere on Disney+ at launch.
"The World According To Jeff Goldblum"
"The World According to Jeff Goldblum" is a National Geographic docu-series that Disney previously said "pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science, and a whole lot of big ideas."
In the trailer, Goldblum described the show as "off the beaten path," "unexpected" and "surprising." It will premiere on Disney+ at launch.
"One Day at Disney" book, docu-series for Disney+
Disney is telling the stories of its employees (known as "cast members") across the globe in "One Day at Disney," a book and companion docu-series that will stream exclusively on Disney Plus.
Here's how Disney described the book: "On February 21 of this year, nearly 80 different photo shoots took place all around the globe, as Disney dispatched photographers to capture images of employees and cast members who drive creativity and innovation at The Walt Disney Company. From Shanghai Disneyland and ESPN to Pixar and even the set of ABC's Modern Family, these dazzling photographs-and the memorable stories behind them-will be featured in the hardbound, collectible book, written by Bruce Steele and now available for pre-order."
The docu-series, which will premiere on Dec. 3, chronicles everybody from the Disney Imagineer who helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to life to the actor playing Rafiki in the Madrid production of Disney on Broadway's "The Lion King."
