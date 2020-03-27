Coronavirus

Disneyland, Walt Disney World to remain closed 'until further notice' amid coronavirus outbreak

Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will remain closed "until further notice" amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Disney announced Friday.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority," a company spokesperson said in a statement, adding that Disney will continue to pay hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.

The company had previously said it would temporarily shutter its domestic theme parks in Southern California and Florida through the end of March.



Full statement from the Walt Disney Company:

While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company's top priority.

As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice.

The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneycoronavirusdisneylandu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stocks drop, but hold on to weekly gains after a big rally
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus package after swift congressional votes
43 sick, 10 positive COVID-19 cases linked at church near Chicago
Live updates: Trump signs $2.2 trillion rescue package
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus package after swift congressional votes
Live updates: Trump signs $2.2 trillion rescue package
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus Stimulus Bill: what you should know
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Puppies explore aquarium closed during COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus: Navy hospital ship arrives in Los Angeles | WATCH
Italy surpasses China, US in coronavirus case total
Celebrity author couple feed hospital workers, help restaurants
Man tearfully thanks hospital staff for saving wife's life
COVID-19: How to keep your household safe from outside germs
More TOP STORIES News