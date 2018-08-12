Here are the delicious foods making mouths sing at Outside Lands

Outside Lands is back in its 11th year with some incredible food and drink options, featuring 83-restaurants, 41-wineries, 30 breweries and 6 cockatail bars!Of course we couldn't get to all 200 unique menu items but ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim tried her best at some festival favorites.4505 Meats owner started making pork rinds in his apartment and now he and his restaurant are in their 8th year dishing up burgers, fries and chicarones to thousands of loyal fans.Michelin Star restaurant Trestle was given the challenge of making festival food with an upcale twist and came up with tater tots loaded with burrata cheese and roasted broccolini.San Francisco's own Guittard chocolate has been in business over 150 years and this year is offering a drinkable chocolate bar with toppings such as nuts and other candy pieces.By Sunday night, they'll serve 400 pounds of chocolate to festival-goers! Guittard partnered up with Dropbox to make chocolate Painted Ladies to display at their booth.Over at Cheese Lands, Cypress Grove creamery is serving up their classic "Humboldt Fog" cheese, named after the Bay Area's iconic weather conditions. Their cheese are made from fresh goat and sheep milk cheese.Hendrick's Gin is the only gin producer infusing their liquor with English cucumbers and Bulgarian rose. Their cocktails at Outside Lands are served alongside a giant cucumber slicer which automatically slices cucumbers and serves them via a conveyor belt for guests to have dropped into their drinks.For more stories, photos, and video on recent music festivals, visit this page.