Outside Lands 2018: Why is it called that?

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3926987" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Outside Lands music festival has begun in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. Organizers expect some 200,000 people in the next three days. And, while they paid roughly $100 a day to be there - few know the origin of this concert's name. (KGO-TV)