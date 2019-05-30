Hop into the pilot seat of the Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGO) -- To be totally honest, I wasn't sure I would like the 'Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run' ride at Disneyland's brand new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
As a Disney Parks fanboy but not a Star Wars fanboy, I figured Star Tours was good enough. And don't get me wrong, I really enjoy Star Tours (a flight simulator ride that debuted at Disneyland in 1987). But when I heard the largest expansion in Disneyland's history would open with a new Star Wars simulator I thought it sounded a little reductive.
Well, I was wrong.
The ride rocks. First of all, the Millennium Falcon is actually there. You walk right past the 100-foot-long 'fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy' and then enter a building that eventually gets you to the cockpit.
The ship is imposing. It feels like the real deal. And, that's because it is. Never before has such a large scale version of the ship been attempted in real life.
After winding through a lot of hallways, you get to the cockpit of the ship and you become either a pilot, a gunner or an engineer. Each has specific duties and buttons or levers to push which actually affect the outcome of the ride.
I thought the interactivity might hurt the quality of the computer renderings you see out the window of the Millennium Falcon cockpit, but it looks great.
Immediately, I was hooked. And I was seated next to five total strangers. I can't imagine how fun this would be with your family or friends. It felt like there were real stakes.
The whole experience was so intimate and...I'm not sure how else to say this but...real. It felt real. It didn't seem like a facsimile of an adventure but an actual journey.
One I hope to take again and again.
