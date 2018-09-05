U.S. & WORLD

Jeff Goldblum shows off piano skills during London train station concert

EMBED </>More Videos

The "Jurassic World" star has been playing the piano since he was a child and hosts a weekly jazz review in Los Angeles.

LONDON --
Actor Jeff Goldblum delighted fans in London when he tickled the ivories during a concert at St. Pancras station Wednesday.

Goldblum planned the concert ahead of the Nov. 9 release of his debut album, "The Capitol Studios Sessions." The 14-track LP, recorded with Goldblum's longtime band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, features performances from Imelda May and Sarah Silverman.

The "Jurassic World" star has been playing the piano since he was a child and hosts a weekly jazz review in Los Angeles.

SEE ALSO: Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London for "Jurassic Park" anniversary

EMBED More News Videos

The 25-foot statue, depicting the actor in the reclining pose he made famous in "Jurassic Park," is meant to mark that film's 25th anniversary.

Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldenglandlive musicmusic newsfun stuffsubway
U.S. & WORLD
Congressman drowns out protester with auctioneering skills
LeBron James says in Kaepernick reference: 'I stand with Nike'
Tech execs testify to Congress ahead of 2018 midterm elections
Baby chimp named Lily rescued after being kept in small cage
Consumer Catch-up: Apple manufacturing fix, American adding free carry-ons
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of concert
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
Bay Area to roll out red carpet for guide dogs in new documentary 'Pick of the Litter'
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
THIS IS CANDYTOPIA: A sugar-coated dreamscape hidden in San Francisco
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
VIDEO: Nike releases new commercial narrated by Kaepernick
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
50-acre fire closes I-5 north of Redding
Sheriff: Suspects try to pull woman into vehicle at Lafayette BART station
LeBron James says in Kaepernick reference: 'I stand with Nike'
Congressman drowns out protester with auctioneering skills
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Tech execs testify to Congress ahead of 2018 midterm elections
Show More
Report: Raiders threaten to leave Oakland early if city files lawsuit
BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of concert
There is a sure fire way to avoid international data charges -- and it isn't Airplane Mode
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
Baby chimp named Lily rescued after being kept in small cage
More News