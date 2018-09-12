ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

LIVE: Sky7 over line for K-Pop band BTS at Oracle Arena

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
An international sensation comes to the East Bay Wednesday night, South Korean pop band BTS will perform at Oracle Arena.

BTS gained worldwide acclaim as the first K-Pop group to win a Billboard Music Award.

Their 'Love Yourself' world tour is sold out, but there are resale tickets for tonight's concert on Ticketmaster starting at $675.

Fans, called the BTS ARMY, will line up at 10 a.m. for the "fan experience," where they can buy merchandise and take photos.

Doors for the concert open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

