south korea

K-pop boy band EXO welcomes Trumps to South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea -- President Donald Trump is being welcomed to South Korea by its president - and one of its biggest K-pop boy bands.

Trump's met with President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House, where the South Korean leader has his offices and home.

Trump also met EXO, a star pop group whose members gave the president a book. The group also chatted with Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.



The president isn't saying whether he'll meet North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday at the heavily fortified South Korean-North Korean border known as the DMZ.

Trump is just saying "it will be very interesting" but he's not giving other details about the surprise trip, which he announced earlier in the day on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsouth koreamusic newspoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOUTH KOREA
SKorea: NKorea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into sea
Rep for US affairs, other NK officials executed: reports
Go backstage with NCT 127 as they perform 'Simon Says'
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News