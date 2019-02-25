OSCARS

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' holds annual after-Oscars show

ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim speaks to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after-Oscars Show. (KGO-TV)

By
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KGO) --
After the Oscars, it's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and their annual after-Oscars Show.

ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim is in Hollywood Monday morning with our backstage pass to the show.

There is no longer a trace of the 91st Oscars anywhere at the Dolby Theatre. But inside, there's a rare treat for thousands of Kelly and Ryan fans who were treated to the annual after-Oscars special.



The audience went crazy for their favorite daytime talk show hosts.

Dion Lim asked Kelly and Ryan what they thought about the intense chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper when they performed their hit "Shallow" - and here's what they had to say.

"Well they have remarkable chemistry. Ultimately, I hate to sound cynical... they're actors, right? That's what they do... they're supposed to make us believe. We, as a collective, everybody wants to believe that they're their characters in that movie, when in fact they're real people," they said.

In the crowd were two very special Bay Area Brentwood residents - Debbie and her 85-year-old mother, Dottie.

Debbie entered a special ABC7 contest for an all-expenses paid trip to watch Kelly and Ryan live, and won after a month of entering every day.

For this pair, Kelly and Ryan live was a dream come true.

"Just to be able to experience all this magic and the stars and just how they put this all together and be able to share it with my mom is the best for me," Debbie said.

"I can't wait to tell my family back home. I'm going to start at the beginning and go all the way to the end... everything we did and everyone we met... it's been so much fun," Dottie said.

