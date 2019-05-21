sesame street

'Sesame Street' introduces new character Karli, muppet in foster care with 'for now' parents

"Sesame Street" is introducing a new character and announcing a new initiative aimed at supporting kids in foster care.

Karli, the newest muppet on the children's program, is in foster care. Karli's foster mom, Dalia, explained to Karli that she and her foster dad, Clem, are taking care of her while her mom is going through a hard time.

On Monday the show introduced Karli and shared a clip in which she does an art project to show what she learned from Dalia about letting her heart grow.



In 2017, 6 out of every 1,000 children in the US. spent time in foster care, according to a press release from Sesame Workshop. In addition to introducing Karli, the initiative is providing resources with tips for foster parents.

"Fostering a child takes patience, resilience, and sacrifice, and we know that caring adults hold the power to buffer the effects of traumatic experiences on young children," said Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, Senior Vice President of US Social Impact at Sesame Workshop. "By giving the adults in children's lives the tools they need-with help from the Sesame Street Muppets-we can help both grownups and children feel seen and heard and give them a sense of hope for the future."


May is National Foster Care Month.

RELATED: 'Sesame Street' introduces family of Julia, first muppet with autism
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchildrentelevisionfoster carefamilysesame street
SESAME STREET
Autism Awareness Month: Meet new 'Sesame Street' characters
"Sesame Street" island challenge sparks debate
Collect them all! USPS to release 16 'Sesame Street' stamps
Former 'Sesame Street' writer says Bert and Ernie are a couple
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News