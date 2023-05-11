  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

'Sesame Street' welcomes 1st Filipino American Muppet, TJ

KGO logo
Thursday, May 11, 2023 9:16PM
'Sesame Street' welcomes 1st Filipino American Muppet
EMBED <>More Videos

The "Sesame Street" family is growing. This time, TJ, the show's first Filipino American Muppet, is joining the crew!

SAN FRANCISCO -- The "Sesame Street" family is growing. This time, TJ, the show's first Filipino American Muppet, is joining the crew!

MORE: Barbie unveils Anna May Wong doll for AAPI Heritage Month

"Sesame Street" shared video of TJ learning the meaning of the word "confidence" alongside actor Kal Penn.

The director of talent outreach, inclusion and content development at "Sesame Street" says she's proud to bring TJ to the neighborhood -- just in time for AAPI Heritage Month.

See more stories and videos related to Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW