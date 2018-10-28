GHOST

Meet the Ghost Photographer: A Hollywood exec turned psychic

Just in time for Halloween, author Julie Rieger visited Eyewitness News to talk about her new memoir, "The Ghost Photographer."

NEW YORK --
Are you one of the 45 percent of Americans who believe in ghosts? Then this is a story for you!

In her memoir, the Southern-born Rieger details her life as a big-time Hollywood executive. But once her mother died, Rieger says the make-believe world of movies became reality when she capture a ghost in a photograph.

Since, she has begun to explore her psychic abilities and wants to share her experiences of the paranormal and unexplained!
