Oscar winner Michael Douglas has enjoyed an almost 50-year career in show business.Much of his work has been on the dramatic side.But with his role in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," he's been enjoying the chance to take part in more family-friendly fare, and picking up a whole new generation of fans."More than once I've been talking to somebody and feeling somebody tugging on my jacket and looking down, there's a 5-year-old kid looking at me, going 'Hank Pym?" said Douglas."They love these movies and you never anticipate it. And the universality of it. In a time in our planet where everything seems to be so divisive, to have a picture that worldwide, no matter what language you speak or your culture, background, all kinds are unified behind it, is a wonderful feeling."His character is a dad who always seems to be giving advice. In real life he learned from the best - his own dad, Kirk Douglas."He's always concerned and wants to know are you working out? Are you still working out?" laughed Douglas. "When I look at him, I'm out here in California now and actually staying with him so we can catch up. He's gonna be 102 in December, and I'm not working out as much as I should be.""Ant-Man and the Wasp" is in theaters July 6.