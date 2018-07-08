HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Michael Douglas sees new generation of fans from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

EMBED </>More Videos

After 50 years in show business, Michael Douglas is seeing a whole new generation of young fans from his work in "Ant-Man." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
Oscar winner Michael Douglas has enjoyed an almost 50-year career in show business.

Much of his work has been on the dramatic side.

But with his role in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," he's been enjoying the chance to take part in more family-friendly fare, and picking up a whole new generation of fans.

"More than once I've been talking to somebody and feeling somebody tugging on my jacket and looking down, there's a 5-year-old kid looking at me, going 'Hank Pym?" said Douglas.

RELATED: "Ant Man and The Wasp' premieres new trailer

"They love these movies and you never anticipate it. And the universality of it. In a time in our planet where everything seems to be so divisive, to have a picture that worldwide, no matter what language you speak or your culture, background, all kinds are unified behind it, is a wonderful feeling."

His character is a dad who always seems to be giving advice. In real life he learned from the best - his own dad, Kirk Douglas.

"He's always concerned and wants to know are you working out? Are you still working out?" laughed Douglas. "When I look at him, I'm out here in California now and actually staying with him so we can catch up. He's gonna be 102 in December, and I'm not working out as much as I should be."

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is in theaters July 6.

For more stories, photos, and video on recent movies, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemarvelAnt Manhollywood wrapmovie newsdisneymovie premiereLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Ant-Man & The Wasp' premieres first trailer
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
New Hollywood Walk of Fame stars announced
'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya of 'Get Out' prepare for Oscars
Harvey Weinstein statue in Hollywod spotlights sexual misconduct issue
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News