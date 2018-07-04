4TH OF JULY

Morgan Hill celebrates Fourth of July with 142nd annual parade

Morgan Hill residents are preparing for one of the oldest Fourth of July traditions in California. (KGO-TV)

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
Morgan Hill celebrated one of the oldest 4th of July traditions in California. The city's parade started in 1876.

Ninety-five entrants marched along the route. Tens of thousands of people lined the streets.

RELATED: Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities

People are making sure the tradition is passed on to their kids.

"We want to teach our girls how to support their country. And the fact this is a great thing that we get to celebrate our freedom and this one way we get to do it," said San Jose resident Jenn Avilla.

People on the parade route get a special treat before the main event with the "Car Cruise."

Dozens and dozens of classic cars, including some from the 30's. Tonight Morgan Hill has the "Patriotic Sing," where kids sing the songs of our country, and then "Fireworks on the Green" at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center.

Click here for more information.
