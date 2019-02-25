OSCARS

Movie critic talks about memorable moments, upsets and surprises from 2019 Oscars

Film critic Andrea Chase gives her takes on the biggest moments from The Oscars.

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
A night full of champagne, glamour, winners and losers could only be captured at the Oscars.

OSCARS 2019: Winners, red carpet looks and more

The 91st Academy Awards aired last night on ABC and Andrea Chase, movie critic for Rotten Tomatoes, dishes on all the details with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Jessica Castro.

From inspiring speeches to cringe-worthy moments, they share the details and you can watch here.

See more stories and videos about the 2019 Oscars.
