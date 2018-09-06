TELEVISION

'GMA Day' details: Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour starting Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Starting Monday, two familiar faces will be at the 'GMA' host table in a brand new third hour of 'Good Morning America.'

Starting Monday, two familiar faces will be at the GMA host table in a brand new third hour of Good Morning America.

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will helm GMA Day on weekday afternoons starting September 10.

GMA Day, which was previously announced as the replacement for The Chew, will air at 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT/PT.



"I cannot wait to kick things off with you," Strahan told Haines in an announcement video released over the summer, adding to viewers, "We want you guys to join us so we can make every day an amazing GMA Day."

Haines wrote on her Instagram that leaving her co-host seat on The View is bittersweet.

"I LOVE my View family, but don't worry, my brand new *view* is literally down the street," she wrote. "Not even sure I can find the words to adequately express how excited I am to sit next to @michaelstrahan as we embark on this new journey."

In Haines' absence, Abby Huntsman has joined The View as a co-host.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionABCgood morning americamichael strahanABC News
TELEVISION
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
More television
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of concert
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man falls to his death in Yosemite National Park
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Wildfire near Redding nearly triples in size, triggers evacuations
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today
Ford recalls 2 million pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
CHP tests ShotSpotter tech along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
Show More
Presentation HS president resigns amid accusations she mishandled reports of sex abuse
What has changed since the Equifax data breach one year ago?
San Francisco's Levi Strauss takes anti-gun stance
Lawmakers postpone hearing into Trump administration hurricane response
SFSU grad, cancer survivor struck, killed by stray bullet in Chicago
More News