ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Wild hearts can't be broken: P!nk's Grammy performance captures essence of Time's Up movement

Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
NEW YORK --
There were no acrobatics, backup dancers or special effects when P!nk took the stage to perform "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the Grammy Awards. All it took for the 38-year-old songstress to bring down the house was a white T-shirt and jeans, a sign language interpreter, her voice and a powerfully timely song.

Her performance of "Wild Hearts" spoke directly to the resilience of the Time's Up movement and the broader cultural reckoning with gender issues, sexual misconduct and inclusivity.

"There's not enough rope to tie me down. There's not enough tape to shut this mouth," the chorus begins. "The stones you throw can make me bleed, but I won't stop until we're free. Wild hearts can't be broken."

In stark contrast to her other celebrated Grammys performances (think "Glitter in the Air" in 2010), P!nk stayed firmly on the ground and at her microphone for the entire performance, using only her voice and her message to wow the audience into a standing ovation.

She was accompanied by sign language interpreter Jenese Portee, also clad in matching jeans in a white T-shirt.

P!nk's performance was just a part of the larger conversation surrounding equality and opportunity during the show. In an homage to their film peers decked out in black at the Golden Globes, many artists wore white roses to the show in support of Time's Up.

Critics also viewed this year's nominations as giving rap artists overdue recognition. Kendrick Lamar had picked up five awards by the end of the telecast's first hour and is still up for record of the year alongside colleagues Childish Gambino and Jay-Z.

While accepting her award for best new artist, winner Alessia Cara discussed the importance of creating equal opportunities for all regardless of "popularity contests" and politics.

"Thank you to my parents and my brother for believing in me," she said, urging the crowd to "support real music and real artists because everyone deserves the same shot."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgrammy awardaward showsmusic newssexual misconductperforming artsbuzzworthywhat's trending
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Evanescence & Lindsey Stirling - Truly a Transcendent Concert Experience!
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News