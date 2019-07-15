Arts & Entertainment

Adam Lambert seen in San Francisco before Queen concert in San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Adam Lambert made the most out of a weekend trip the Bay Area.

The "American Idol" alum and new lead singer of Queen was spotted in San Francisco on July 14.

He shared a photo on Instagram with the message, "I went to find the house where my Aunt and Uncle And Mother briefly lived in the Castro in the 70's. I love SF!"

Lambert was in the Bay Area with Queen for the concert in San Jose. The concert honored the legacy of late frontman Freddie Mercury.

