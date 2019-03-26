Arts & Entertainment

Surprise! Broadway star Nick Adams has to sing his resume on the spot

Surprise! Broadway star forced to sing his resume live.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What happens when you ask a Broadway star to sing his resume on the spot? ABC7's Reggie Aqui did not warn actor Nick Adams about the live resume quiz. Nick had to sing random lines from musicals he's been in in the past.

Watch the video above to see how he did (spoiler alert: pretty impressive given that it was on the fly).

Nick is in the Tony-award winning musical "Falsettos" currently playing at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre. You can find tickets here.

