Taylor Swift holds surprise concert for Pride month celebration

NEW YORK (KGO) -- Taylor Swift held a surprise concert Friday night at New York's famous Stonewall Inn as part of a Pride Month celebration.

The bar was the scene of a police raid in 1969 that helped launch the gay rights movement.

Swift released a song on Thursday called "You Need to Calm Down" where she calls out people who attack the LGBTQ community.

Swift appeared with actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson-- who is working on a documentary about the Stonewall Inn.
