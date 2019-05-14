sneakers

Travis Scott's Air Jordans sell out in hours after release

Houston rapper Travis Scott dropped a hotly anticipated sneaker collaboration with Nike's Jordan brand over the weekend.

Unfortunately for rabid sneakerheads, "La Flame's" Air Jordan 1 High OG TS kicks were all snatched up in hours Saturday.

The high-top sneakers were priced at $175 when fans could first get them at 10 a.m. ET.



The high demand and issues with Nike's SNKRS app forced eager would-be purchasers to miss out. Bloomberg reports the sneakers are hitting the resale market for as much as $1,000.

The kicks weren't the only things designed by Travis Scott that sold out on Nike's website.

A Travis Scott collection of shirts and apparel, which dropped on the same day, was all spoken for.

The video above is from a previous story.

OTHER TRAVIS SCOTT STORIES
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonrappershoesnikeclothingu.s. & worldsneakers
SNEAKERS
99-cent Arizona Iced Tea-themed sneakers cause frenzy in NYC
Planters unveils Mr. Peanut high-top sneakers
San Jose teacher honored with special Air Jordans
Which player had the best sneakers of Week 16 in the NBA?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News