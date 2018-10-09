Hey Edward Cullen fans, you now have a chance to see your favorite modern vampire glisten on the big screen once again.
That's because Twilight is returning to theaters for its 10th anniversary.
The two-night event will be held Oct. 21-23.
Several theaters in the area are participating.
A full list can be found online on Fathom Events' website.
