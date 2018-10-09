ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Twilight' returning to theaters for 10th anniversary

Hey Edward Cullen fans, you now have a chance to see your favorite modern vampire glisten on the big screen once again.

FULL SCHEDULE: Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween

That's because Twilight is returning to theaters for its 10th anniversary.

The two-night event will be held Oct. 21-23.

Several theaters in the area are participating.

A full list can be found online on Fathom Events' website.
