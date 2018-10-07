ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

What to expect on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' premiere on ABC

On Sunday night, "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" will light up the ballroom with 12 celebrity kids and dance pros. (Eric McCandless/ABC)

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors," the pint-sized spinoff of ABC's hit ballroom show, premieres Sunday evening.

Just like the original version of "DWTS," "Juniors" showcases the blossoming talents of 12 celebrity kids who have been paired up with professional junior ballroom dancers.

The cast includes Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson; former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen's daughter, Sophia Pippen; "Black-ish" star Miles Brown; Stevie Wonder's son, Mandla Morris; and Akash Vukoti. At age 6, Vukoti was the youngest boy ever to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

"I was like, 'WOAH! This is a lot of choreography!'" actor Jason Maybaum said of rehearsing with partner Elliana Walmsley.

Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, "DWTS" champion Adam Rippon and longtime favorite Val Chmerkovskiy join "Juniors" as judges. Former competitors Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz were tapped to emcee.

Muniz said the audience is going to "love getting to know (the children) and see them and every week is different."

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" debuts Sunday at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
