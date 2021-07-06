Coronavirus

Masks no longer required in San Francisco government buildings if you're vaccinated

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Masks will no longer be required in most San Francisco city facilities for those who have been vaccinated.

There are some exceptions. You still need a mask in jails, health care settings and on public transit.

RELATED: Why the US isn't following the World Health Organization's mask guidance

The city administrator says they are working closely with state and local health officials to adjust their mask requirements as needed.

City leaders say 74% of the eligible population is vaccinated in San Francisco, one of the highest rates in the nation.

But officials say they are watching the number of cases of the Delta variant carefully and will adjust their policies as needed.

VIDEO: As Delta variant turns into dominant strain in California, scientists detect 'Delta plus'
The Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S. and now scientists are reporting a new version of this variant, the Delta plus.


More TOP STORIES News