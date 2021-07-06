Masks no longer required in San Francisco government buildings if you're vaccinated

There are some exceptions. You still need a mask in jails, health care settings and on public transit.
The city administrator says they are working closely with state and local health officials to adjust their mask requirements as needed.
City leaders say 74% of the eligible population is vaccinated in San Francisco, one of the highest rates in the nation.
But officials say they are watching the number of cases of the Delta variant carefully and will adjust their policies as needed.
