I-80 closed from Fairfield to Vacaville after fire jumps interstate, prompts evacuations

ABC7's J.R. Stone is in the Rolling Hills neighborhood in the western region of the city, where those evacuations are mandatory.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Track wildfires across Bay Area, other parts of California
J.R. says many have left, but some people are staying .
"At some point if we feel it's not safe, we will definitely depart," one resident said. "If the winds are on our side, we have a chance," he said.
You can see the charred hills in the video and helicopters dropping heavy doses of fire retardant.
I-80 is closed as a fire burns along the freeway in #Fairfield. You can see the plumes of smoke in the background and first responders rushing to the scene. You can track this fire along with the others in California here: https://t.co/2xjuUalQoe pic.twitter.com/I3Z5GTPPlU— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 20, 2020
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
