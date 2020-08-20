I-80 closed from Fairfield to Vacaville after fire jumps interstate, prompts evacuations

Video shows the charred hillsides and helicopters dropping massive doses of fire retardant in the area.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire burning alongside the Interstate 80 in Fairfield has forced the roadways to close all the way to Vacaville. Evacuations have been ordered in the area.

ABC7's J.R. Stone is in the Rolling Hills neighborhood in the western region of the city, where those evacuations are mandatory.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Track wildfires across Bay Area, other parts of California

J.R. says many have left, but some people are staying .

"At some point if we feel it's not safe, we will definitely depart," one resident said. "If the winds are on our side, we have a chance," he said.

You can see the charred hills in the video and helicopters dropping heavy doses of fire retardant.



