British Royals issue new social media guidelines after online abuse of Duchess Catherine, Duchess Meghan

This move comes after months of constant trolling towards the Royal Family, especially towards Catherine, the Duchesses of Cambridge, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
In their statement released on Monday, they asked that anyone engaging with their social media channels show "courtesy, kindness and respect" for all members of their social media communities.
Today we have published guidelines for interacting with The @RoyalFamily, @ClarenceHouse and Kensington Palace social media channels. Read in full here: https://t.co/1qdvEoDktd— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 4, 2019
The Royal Family also warns that anyone posting obscene, threatening or abusive comments will be blocked, or reported to the police.
