British Royals issue new social media guidelines after online abuse of Duchess Catherine, Duchess Meghan

British Royals issue social media guidelines after cyberbullying of Kate, Meghan

LONDON (KGO) -- In an unprecedented move, Kensington Palace has released social media guidelines for interacting with the Royal Family on social media.

This move comes after months of constant trolling towards the Royal Family, especially towards Catherine, the Duchesses of Cambridge, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

In their statement released on Monday, they asked that anyone engaging with their social media channels show "courtesy, kindness and respect" for all members of their social media communities.



The Royal Family also warns that anyone posting obscene, threatening or abusive comments will be blocked, or reported to the police.

