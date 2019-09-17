Disney Bedtime Hotline is back to lull your kids to sleep with a nighttime story

GLENDALE, Calif. -- If your kids have trouble falling asleep at night, some of Disney's most recognizable characters are here to help.
The company is bringing back its Disney Bedtime Hotline for the second year. Through the end of September, families can call 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539) toll-free to hear pre-recorded bedtime messages from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spider-Man.
Disney says the messages will "give kids something to look forward to at bedtime - and give parents a break."
The return of the hotline is tied to the launch of Disney's new Sleep Shop line, which includes plush bedtime buddies, fleece sleep throws, slippers and pajama sets. Disney is also launching Disney Bedtime Adventure Box, a nighttime subscription box aimed at helping families establish a regular nighttime routine.
"Fun for kids and a dream for parents, each story-filled box includes easy-to-follow activity cards, authentic Disney store pajamas, an adventure-based book, a rewards chart, stickers and a special offer," Disney explained in a press release.
Pricing starts at $27.99 per box, and the set is available to order monthly or annually for shipment on a monthly, quarterly or semi-annual basis.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
