Mother hands out more than 200 gift bags to passengers on flight to San Francisco to apologize if her baby started crying

SAN FRANCISCO --
Was it a kind gesture - or overkill?

The mother of a newborn handed out hundreds of gift bags to other passengers before a flight from South Korea to San Francisco to apologize if her baby started crying.

Some people found the gesture kind and heartwarming.

The bags contained earplugs, candy and a note explaining it was 4-month-old Junwoo's first flight.

Other passengers said the baby ended up not even making a peep.

Some parents online say such gestures set up unrealistic expectations for how babies are supposed to behave.

