Inspiring love story complete with advice from 100 year-old man and his wife on Valentine's Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Forrest Morphew is 100 years old and has been married to Ephimia for 61 years and he still remembers the moment he met her. They were at a dance and by the end of the evening, he knew he would marry her.The Bay Area couple who is currently living at Byron Park Senior Living Community in Walnut Creek came to ABC7 News to share their inspiring love story and offer love advice this Valentine's.