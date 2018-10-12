ROYAL WEDDING

Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Duchess Kate, Duchess Meghan and more dress their best

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Britain's Princess Eugenie, accompanied by her father Prince Andrew, arrives for her wedding ceremony to Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)</span></div>
For the second time this year on Friday morning, Britain's royal family heard wedding bells.

Princess Eugenie, one of the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Chapel, the same place where her cousin, Prince Harry, married Meghan Markle in May.

Eugenie had dated her husband, a tequila executive, for seven years before he proposed in January.

As the second child of Prince Andrew, the bride is ninth in line to the throne. The ceremony took place in St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where this year's first big royal wedding took place.



The queen, who attended the wedding, is hosting a champagne luncheon for the newlyweds shortly after the ceremony.

Prince George was among the page boys and Princess Charlotte was among the bridesmaids. The wedding was attended by their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, as well as several other royals, including Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

See photos of the guests in the gallery above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionentertainmentsocietyMeghan MarkleRoyal Weddingroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldeurope
ROYAL WEDDING
Consumer Catch-Up: Royal wedding quiz warning, rebate apps, gas prices
Make $800 for a few hours of work if you look like Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
More Royal Wedding
STYLE & FASHION
$17 million diamond-encrusted heels on sale
San Francisco crowd makes unusual world record
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
De Young Museum reveals Muslim fashion exhibit
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Wiring altered at gas station pumps in Sunnyvale
Pope accepts Washington cardinal's resignation amid cover-up scandal
San Francisco Portola residents fed up with RVs on street
Jewelry from bargain stores across Bay Area tests positive for toxic metal
Hurricane Michael videos show dramatic rescue, school destroyed
Scooter company Lime says SF permit process was biased
Bay Area Red Cross volunteers assisting with hurricane relief
Video released of 2015 fatal shooting of Mario Woods by SFPD
Show More
Madera man charged with felony in violent attack at 49ers game
CA couple surprised by global love affair for their luffa sponges
Doctor: Despite recent rare case, HIV prevention drug works
SF school board will not recite Pledge of Allegiance
SF tourism up but dirty streets a concern
More News