Spike Lee pays tribute to Prince on Oscars 2019 red carpet

Spike Lee, nominated for best director for "BlacKkKlansman," walked the red carpet almost entirely in Prince purple, from his hat and glasses to his suit and tie. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
On the Oscars red carpet, legendary director Spike Lee paid homage to another legend: Prince.

Lee, nominated for best director for "BlacKkKlansman," walked the red carpet almost entirely in Prince purple, from his hat and glasses to his suit and tie.

Before the show, Lee took to Facebook to share a photo of his out and Prince-style pendant with a message for fans: "I Know In My Hearts Of [purple hearts] My Brother Prince Is Watching Tonight,Singin' 'IT'S GONNA BE A BEAUTIFUL NIGHT'"


On the red carpet, Lee flashed "hate" and "love" knuckle jewelry in a callback to his 1989 film "Do The Right Thing," which earned Oscar nominations for best original screenplay and best supporting actor.

He also sported custom-designed gold Air Jordans with the logo of Lee's production company, 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks.



Lee walked the carpet with wife Tonya Lewis, who wore a sleeveless ballgown with a black bodice and butter yellow skirt.

