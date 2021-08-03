FCC Applications for KGO-TV

POST-FILING POSTING FOR KGO-TV

On August 1, 2022, KGO Television, Inc., licensee of KGO-TV, Channel 7 (RF Channel 12) San Francisco, California, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit publicfiles.fcc.gov and search in KGO-TV's public file.