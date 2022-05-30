Food & Drink

Organic strawberry recall: FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak linked to strawberries

EMBED <>More Videos

FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries

LOS ANGELES -- The FDA is investigating a hepatitis A outbreak linked to fresh organic strawberries.

The brands involved were Fresh Kampo and H-E-B.

Anyone who bought these strawberries between March 5 and April 25, 2022, and froze them for later consumption should throw them away.

If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away, the FDA says.

RELATED: More products linked to Jif peanut butter recall pulled over salmonella concerns

They were sold at a number of stores including Aldi, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, WinCo Foods, and Walmart, according to the FDA.

The traceback investigations show that cases in California, Minnesota, and Canada report having purchased fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB prior to becoming ill.

Illness onset dates range from March 28 - April 30, 2022.

Symptoms of hepatitis A usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water, and may include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale stool. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic, the FDA says.

People with hepatitis A infections usually completely recover within one to two weeks; however, in rare cases hepatitis A may become chronic, causing relapsing infection, according to the FDA. Chronic hepatitis A infection can lead to more severe health problems, including liver failure, and death.

You're urged to contact your doctor if you think you may have eaten these strawberries in the last few weeks, and/or experiencing symptoms of hepatitis A infection after eating these fresh organic strawberries.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angeleslos angeles countyproduct recallsfoodrecallwalmart
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Steve Kerr reacts to Gabe Kapler's national anthem protest
Community members stage takeover of shuttered Oakland school
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul arrested for DUI in CA
DOJ to review law enforcement's response to Uvalde shooting
Reporter David Louie celebrates 50 years at ABC7
Pres. Biden, first lady visit TX to honor victims of school shooting
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Show More
SFPD officers rescue baby ducks from storm drain
Solar panels coming to its California IKEA stores
Fugitive suspect in Sacramento mass shooting found in Las Vegas
New Marin Co. festival aims to educate about wildfire prevention
Texas school shooter was in classroom for 77 minutes
More TOP STORIES News