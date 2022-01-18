Video shows San Francisco FedEx driver perfectly launching package at front door from truck

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11064920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People on TikTok are praising an Amazon driver for his actions after the spook of a bug made him send a package flying.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Not exactly how you'd want a package delivered.A FedEx driver chucked a box onto the front porch of a San Francisco home.Doorbell camera video captured the incident last week.FedEx said it would send a memo to drivers about it after the recipient contacted them.That person says they don't want this to happen again - and posted this video on NextDoor where it went viral.They say people are commenting about the driver - saying it could be "Tom Brady in disguise" because the package was perfectly thrown.