Video shows San Francisco FedEx driver perfectly launching package at front door from truck

A FedEx driver chucked a box onto the front porch of a San Francisco home.
Doorbell camera video captured the incident last week.
RELATED: Hundreds of FedEx packages were found tossed into an Alabama ravine, sheriff says
FedEx said it would send a memo to drivers about it after the recipient contacted them.
That person says they don't want this to happen again - and posted this video on NextDoor where it went viral.
They say people are commenting about the driver - saying it could be "Tom Brady in disguise" because the package was perfectly thrown.
VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver goes viral after accidentally tossing package onto roof during bug scare