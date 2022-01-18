Society

Video shows San Francisco FedEx driver perfectly launching package at front door from truck

FedEx driver perfectly launches package at front door of SF home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Not exactly how you'd want a package delivered.

A FedEx driver chucked a box onto the front porch of a San Francisco home.

Doorbell camera video captured the incident last week.

FedEx said it would send a memo to drivers about it after the recipient contacted them.

That person says they don't want this to happen again - and posted this video on NextDoor where it went viral.

They say people are commenting about the driver - saying it could be "Tom Brady in disguise" because the package was perfectly thrown.

