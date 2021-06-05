FedEx worker caught on surveillance camera stealing packages in SF

FedEx released a statement saying the worker "is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx."
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are looking for a FedEx employee caught on a surveillance camera stealing packages.

It happened Saturday at a residential building near Harrison and Fifth streets.

You can see the woman entering the building and dropping off packages. But moments later, she leaves, taking Amazon packages with her.

She puts them in her truck and drives off.

FedEx released a statement saying, "the individual responsible for this incident is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx and we have reached out to law enforcement to assist as necessary in their investigation."

