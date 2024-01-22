Drug agents seized more than 77 million fentanyl pills last year, DEA says

Across the country, the DEA seized more than 77 million fentanyl pills, and nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl last year.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says last year it seized enough fentanyl to kill every American.

Seven out of ten pills tested by the DEA last year contained a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl.

Just 2 milligrams could kill someone.

Some of the fentanyl seized, was marketed as other drugs.

Right now, fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

