MISSING WOMAN

Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody, Berreth not believed to be alive

Investigators served an arrest warrant for Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. --
Investigators served an arrest warrant Friday morning for Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth, who hasn't been seen in nearly a month, ABC News reported.

Frazee was seen handcuffed while being taken into custody. Moreover, sources say that Berreth, 29, is believed to be dead.

RELATED: Search intensifies for missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth who vanished on Thanksgiving

Berreth, mother of a 1-year-old girl, was last seen on Thanksgiving in the area of her Woodland Park home.

It was not immediately clear why Frazee was arrested. ABC News reported that Frazee's attorney, Jeremy Loew, said last week his client "continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation."

Loew also stated that Frazee wants to focus "on parenting the child he shares with Ms. Berreth."

