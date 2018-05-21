7 ON YOUR SIDE

Ask Finney: Saving after college, game console issues, closing wireless account

7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Question 1:

Cassie asked: I will be graduating from college soon. Any recommendations on trying to build up my savings?

Answer 1:

Cassie, first of all, congratulations! Start by getting together an emergency fund. Not the six months you may have heard about, but just a month of expenses, so you have a little wiggle room. Next, begin paying off your credit cards, followed by your student loans. Pay the minimum on each loan, and add extra money on your highest interest loan until that is paid off. Then do it again on the *next* highest interest rate loan. Once you get a job, invest in the company's 401K retirement plan. They usually match your contribution either 50 or 100 percent.

Question 2:

Marcus asked: My newly-bought game console keeps freezing during the game. I've called the company, but it has not been fixed or replaced, yet. What can I do?

Answer 2:

That's not right, and you deserve a new or fixed console. Look at your warranty card and follow the instructions. If you need help, please call my hotline here at the station. The number is (415) 954-8151. Or you can fill-out a form on my contact page.

Question 3:

Vince asked: I signed-up for an account with a wireless company, and I never use it. How can I close and cancel the account without paying a penalty?

Answer 3:

You might not be able to avoid the penalty. What does your contract say? You have an odd situation. They may let you out of the contract, if you ask. So call and say there has been a mistake, and you would like to drop the account. It is worth a try.
