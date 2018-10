No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot worth $667 million, but someone bought a ticket in San Francisco that matched all of the numbers except the Mega Number.Here are those numbers: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and the Mega Ball number was 9.The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $868 million and the Powerball jackpot is now at $345 million -- for a combined $1.2 billion.State lottery officials say the ticket that hit five of the six numbers was sold at the Marina Boulevard Safeway in San Francisco. The ticket is worth more than $1.9 million, but since there was no winner, the money keeps rolling over and gives you another chance.The last time someone won the jackpot was on July 24, when a group of Wells Fargo employees from San Jose won the $543 million prize. The previous record for a Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million set back in 2012.The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $868 million and the Powerball jackpot is now at $345 million -- for a combined $1.2 billion.The next Powerball drawing is set for tonight and the Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday.