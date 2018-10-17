MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots reach $1.2 billion; ticket sold in San Francisco matches 5 of 6 numbers

EMBED </>More Videos

No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot worth $667 million, but someone bought a ticket in San Francisco that matched all of the numbers except the Mega Number.

By
No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot worth $667 million, but someone bought a ticket in San Francisco that matched all of the numbers except the Mega Number.

Here are those numbers: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and the Mega Ball number was 9.

RELATED: 10 biggest lottery jackpots and their winners

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $868 million and the Powerball jackpot is now at $345 million -- for a combined $1.2 billion.

State lottery officials say the ticket that hit five of the six numbers was sold at the Marina Boulevard Safeway in San Francisco. The ticket is worth more than $1.9 million, but since there was no winner, the money keeps rolling over and gives you another chance.

The last time someone won the jackpot was on July 24, when a group of Wells Fargo employees from San Jose won the $543 million prize. The previous record for a Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million set back in 2012.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $868 million and the Powerball jackpot is now at $345 million -- for a combined $1.2 billion.

The next Powerball drawing is set for tonight and the Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday.

See more stories, photos, and videos on the lottery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionspowerballlotteryjackpotgamblingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $868 million
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $868 million
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
Mega Millions fever hits San Jose liquor store
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $654M for Tuesday drawing
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
1 hospitalized after U.S. Park Police officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
First Lady Melania Trump's plane forced to return to Joint Base Andrews
KFC restaurant in Antioch a total loss after 2-alarm fire
Meet 'The Rookie' working Bay Area highways
AccuWeather Forecast: More minor Bay and Coast cooling
Despite two jobs, Oakland woman lives in her car
YouTube back up after being hit by major outage
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
Show More
WWII-era plane crashes into golf course fence near Livermore Airport
Cab drivers protest SFMTA's proposals outside city hall
﻿City of San Jose approves contract for safe parking pilot program
Pilot voter registration drive for high school students in San Jose
Oakland Zoo responds to fence jumper
More News