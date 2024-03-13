Mega Millions jackpot grows to $792M after winning numbers drawing yields no winner

The Mega Millions winning numbers lottery jackpot is up to $792 million after no one won the top prize in Tuesday's lottery drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot is growing after there was no winner Tuesday night.

The jackpot currently sits at $792 million, with a cash option for $381.8 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 2-16-31-57=64 and MegaBall 24.

The next drawing is Friday.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is up to $559 million.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Five states, Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama do not have a lottery. A mixture of reasons have kept the games away, including objections from conservatives or concerns about how a lottery would impact low-income families.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in U.S. lottery history

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. 1,765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (1 ticket from California)

3. 1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023, (1 ticket from Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

6. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

8. 1.08 billion, Powerball, Jul. 19, 2023 )one ticket from California)

9. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

10. $842 million, Powerball, Jan. 1, 2024 (one ticket from Maine)